Business Over 9,000 Mitsubishi cars recalled over fuel pump fault The Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co. Ltd (MMV) on January 18 began recalling 9,066 units of Xpander and Outlander models to replace fuel pumps.

Business Exchange rate up 11 VND on January 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on January 19, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Petrolimex’s profit falls to five-year low Vietnam’s largest petroleum retailer Petrolimex has reported that earned almost 1.27 trillion VND (55 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020, equivalent to 81 percent of this year’s target and down nearly 76 percent from 2019.