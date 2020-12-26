Business Petrol prices continue to rise in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose from 3pm on December 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM requests banking sector to ensure capital for production, business Credit loans must be always available for production and business enterprises, especially those operating in such areas as agriculture, export and high-tech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 26. ​

Business Vietnam Airlines to hold extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 29 Vietnam Airline Corporation, coded HVN on the stock exchange, said it will organise an unusual shareholders’ meeting on December 29 to seek shareholders’ approval for issuing more shares to current investors to increase its charter capital.

Business RoK investors interested in Vietnam's education sector The Republic of Korea (RoK) was the top investor in education in Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year with 8.2 million USD, or 57 percent of the total FDI inflows in the sector.