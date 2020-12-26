Solar power plant inaugurated in Khanh Hoa
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A 2.4 trillion VND (104.5 million USD) solar power plant was inaugurated in Van Ninh district, the central province of Khanh Hoa, on December 26.
The plant was invested by the KN Van Ninh Solar Development and Investment Company. It officially generated electricity to the national grid on December 11 this year, with an output of nearly 162,000 MWh a year.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa People’s Committee Dinh Van Thieu said the plant helps raise the national electricity generation capacity and creates jobs for local labourers.
The development of renewable energy, including solar energy, is in line with the Government’s strategy for sustainable growth, contributing to national energy security, realizing commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and pushing economic restructuring, he said.
The official affirmed that the provincial administration will continue to support and create favourable conditions for enterprises to invest in the locality./.