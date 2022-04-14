The festival, the second held by the Can Tho city Military Command and the People’s Committee of Co Do district, drew the participation of many Khmer ethnic minority people and featured activities such as a cake wrapping competition.

The atmosphere of the New Year holiday celebrating Chol Chnam Thmay was vibrant and joyful, with games like pushing sticks, tug-of-war, and breaking pots showcasing traditional Khmer culture.

The festival expresses the Party and State’s care for the Khmer people, and also presents an opportunity for people and tourists to learn more about the culture of the Khmer ethnic minority group./.

VNA