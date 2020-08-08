The Centre for Defence and Security Education at the Nha Trang University is expected to receive about 600 Vietnamese citizens returning home and required to be quarantined for 14 days. All necessary preparations have been made in the last few days.

Soldiers said their task is to guarantee absolute safety and create the most comfortable conditions for those under quarantine.

With a spirit of “fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy”, the army is more than willing to pioneer disease prevention and control measures. Every soldier on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 is ready to weather the hardships to fulfil all tasks assigned them./.

VNA