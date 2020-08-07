ASEAN Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

