An office of the Hanoi Taxation Department (Photo: VNA)

– The Government on August 13 issued a resolution asking for the Ministry of Finance to ensure the completion of State budget collection in 2019, as well as strict management over the budget.Under the resolution following the Government’s regular meeting, which was held on August 1, the Government requested the ministry to promptly complete a project to expand tax base and prevent loss in State budget collection.The ministry should effectively implement the national and ASEAN single-window mechanisms to facilitate trade, while coordinating with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities to strengthen the combat against smuggling, trade fraud and fake commodities, asked the Government.The Government also requested the ministry to build legal foundation to deal with issues related to State-owned land in equitised companies, promoting the stock market, and encouraging the growth of business bonds.At the same time, the ministry was urged to apply solutions to expand export markets, develop e-commerce and suitable e-payment methods, and speed up major industrial and power projects.-VNA