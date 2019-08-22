Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta region is in an urgent need for an inter-sectoral and comprehensive solution in water reserving, especially in years with drought, stated Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh on August 22.Addressing a conference in Hanoi, Thanh further noted that researches and projects in the field have been conducted in a small scale without efficiency in regional connection and water quality ensuring.He asked the Water Resources Institute and the Department of Climate Change to build a general report in the work in June 2020, while working with other ministries and sectors to design a comprehensive solution for water stocking in the region.Vice Director of the Water Resources Institute Nguyen Anh Duc gave a number of water stocking measures, including reserving water in canal systems by forming small reservoirs, as well as building drains and dams to turn major river branches into fresh water reservoirs. However, he also stressed the need to carefully consider investment resources and environmental impact.Meanwhile, representatives from the Water Resources Institute and the Department of Climate Change proposed that the ministry soon implement a comprehensive research on measures to stock water in the region, with vision towards 2050 and 2100.Duc suggested that the ministry promptly consider and approve a project submitted by the institute to deal with water surplus in flood season and shortage in dry season in the Mekong Delta region.At the event, participants also sought measures in the field, stressing the need to collect and evaluate information for a Dutch-invested project to reserve water in theLong Xuyen and Dong Thap Muoi areas.They also considered the project to turn the Dong Thap Muoi area into a major reserve area for the Mekong Delta region.-VNA