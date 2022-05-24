Business Work begins on 40-million USD thin film project in Binh Dinh province Kurz International Holdings GMBH from Germany held a groundbreaking ceremony to build a thin film factory at the Becamex Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the south central province of Binh Dinh on May 24.

Business Government urged to complete Ho Chi Minh Road project by 2025 About 86.1 percent of the Ho Chi Minh Road project has been completed, and the Government is working on the remaining sections so as to finish the entire project by 2025, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said on May 24.

Business Supportive solutions needed for enterprises Supportive solutions for businesses need to be implemented faster and stronger to improve the capacity of businesses and increase linkage among them, according to experts.