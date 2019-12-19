Solutions sought to protect aquatic resources
Solutions to protect and develop aquatic resources were the focus of a conference held in Hanoi on December 19 by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
Processing tra fish for export (Illustrative image. Source:VNA)
MARD Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien listed the challenges facing the fisheries sector such as depletion of aquatic resources both at sea and inland areas, plastic waste pollution, water environmental pollution and degradation of aquatic ecological systems.
He described the promulgation of the Fishery Law in 2017 as a milestone in directing and seeking solutions to preserve and develop aquatic resources.
The Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries reported that the operational 11 marine protected areas (MPAs) cover 133,766 ha, or 0.134 percent of the country’s natural sea area and meeting 55.8 percent of the set target.
The agency said livelihood assistance for communities inside and adjacent of those MPAs had been done well during 2005-2015, but showed signs of slowing in recent years due to a lack of funding, especially in newly established MPAs.
It raised alarm that the construction of works in coastal areas and on islands to serve economic activities including tourism has been directly affecting local ecological systems.
Participants recommended that the Directorate of Fisheries should design a plan to mobilise resources from the Government and international cooperation for the effective management of MPAs and expand the network of MPAs.
They urged the directorate to conduct surveys of bio-diversity and research on restoring ecological systems in the MPAs, while completing the legal framework for the management of MPAs at national level.
The conference also pointed to the need to tighten control of fishing activities to curb the depletion of aquatic resources./.