Container trucks pass Lao Cai's Kim Thanh II International Port bordering with China. (Photo: VNA)



Dak Lak (VNA) – Vietnam’s agricultural exports need to adapt to China’s strengthened COVID-19 control rules and enforcement of Decrees 248 and 249, according to a workshop held in the city of Buon Me Thuot, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on July 26.



The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS Office) and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.



In his opening remarks, Director of Vietnam SPS Office Le Thanh Hoa said food safety, and plant and animal quarantine are the biggest barriers to Vietnam’s agricultural exports. If Vietnamese exporters fail to comply with requirements and rules regarding these matters, their products will struggle to enter foreign markets, particularly China, he noted.



During the event, participants were provided with the latest updates about Overseas Facilities Registration Regulation – Decree 248; warning of violations on food safety rules for products exported to China; and Administrative Measures on Import and Export Food Safety – Decree 249.



The organisers also promoted discussion on various issues, including Chinese market potential to Vietnam’s agricultural products and food, significance and solutions for integrated pest management in exportation of fresh fruits, solutions for preliminary processing and preservation of fresh fruits exported to China, how to register as an authorised exporter to China, and recommendations from local administrations and enterprises to boost export performance./.