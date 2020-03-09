A stream of containers of watermelons and dragon fruits are stuck at border gates due to Covid-19 epidemic and a number of other problems, pushing the price of fruit down.

In response, a group of scientists from the Institute for Research and Development of Natural Compounds Applications at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology has come up with a solution to add value to domestic agricultural products.

Membrane technology has emerged as a substitute to traditional juice clarification and concentration processes as it requires less manpower, reduce operating costs and lowering the temperature. It is a low temperature process in which the organoleptic quality of the juice is mostly retained. The advantages of this membrane process over traditional methods are lower thermal damage to the product, an increase in aroma retention, less energy consumption, and lower equipment costs.

So far, there are 10 enterprises cooperating with the Institute to deploy the technology in their production lines./.

VNA