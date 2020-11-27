Culture - Sports Swiss music box features Vietnam’s national anthem “The Marching Song”, the national anthem of Vietnam composed by musician Van Cao, is featured on a music box by Reuge, a leading global manufacturer of traditional musical devices based in Switzerland.

Culture - Sports Photos depict cultural diversity of Vietnam The awards ceremony and exhibition of the Vietnam Photo Expression 2020 were held in Hanoi on November 25, with 28 photos showing the cultural diversity across Vietnam on display.

Culture - Sports Pianist to perform to celebrate Beethoven’s birthday Pianist Nguyen Duc Anh, who earned a master’s degree at Freiburg Conservatory of Music in Germany, will perform in a concert celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday at the HCM City Opera House on November 28.

Culture - Sports Unique cockscomb flower festival of Cong ethnic people Tet hoa mao ga (Cockscomb flower festival) is one of the most important celebrations of the Cong ethnic group in the northern province of Dien Bien. It has existed for generations and reflected the distinctive cultural identity of the local people.