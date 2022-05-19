Som Rong Pagoda: the pearl of Soc Trang
The pagoda dates back to around 1785 and was originally built using bamboo, wood and simple leaf roofing. (Photo: VNA)
Ethnic Khmer pagoda Som Rong, famous for a giant reclining Buddha statue, looks even more magnificent when the sun goes down. (Photo: VNA)
Like other Khmer temples in Soc Trang, Som Rong Pagoda is closely associated with the cultural, daily and spiritual life of the local community. (Photo: VNA)
Its architecture combines both traditional Khmer culture and modernity with a unique colour scheme, creating a charming highlight. (Photo: VNA)
It is the work of the Khmer ethnic community that resides in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: VNA)
The highlight of the temple is its reclining Buddha statue that is 63m long, 22.5m high and weighs 490 tonnes. It is currently one of the largest reclining Buddha statues in Vietnam. It can be seen from hundreds of metres away. (Photo: VNA)