At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen received 16,000 national flags and 5,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh during a ceremony held on January 19.

The ceremony, titled “For the Fatherland’s sea and island sovereignty”, was jointly organised by the Border Guard High Command, provincial People’s Committee and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank).

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Dai Duong affirmed that over the past years, Phu Yen’s fishermen have played a pioneer role in protecting the country’s sea and island sovereignty and contributed to maintaining security and order at sea.

Vietnamese fishing ships carrying the national flags are “live markers” asserting the national sea and island sovereignty, he added.

Children of fishermen receive aid packages (Photo: VNA)

The “For the Fatherland’s sea and island sovereignty” programme has called on people in border regions and fishermen to join hands in firmly safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and border security.

Units of the Border Guard High Command are planning to hand over more than 200,000 national flags and 60,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh from January 19 to February 2./.