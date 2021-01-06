Society Ex-minister, accomplices set to stand trial for causing losses to State Ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices are set to be brought to trial on January 7 for violations at the ministry and in Ho Chi Minh City that caused losses of some 118 million USD.

Society Quang Nam to provide housing support to disaster-hit households The central province of Quang Nam will use the majority of assistance from localities and donors to build or repair the houses of those hit by natural disasters.

Society VietnamPlus, Insider cooperate in digital transformation in journalism The VietnamPlus e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Insider, the world’s first multichannel growth management platform, on January 6 signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the aim of fostering digital transformation in journalism and potential of the communications market in data collection and analysis.

Society Food safety requested during Tet festival Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has requested the ministries of health, agriculture and rural development, industry and trade and People's Committees of provinces and cities work to ensure food safety during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.