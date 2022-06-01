Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has given in-principle approval to developing three industrial parks (IPs) in Hai Phong, Bac Giang and Ha Nam in the north, whose combined investment totals of around 6,232 trillion VND (268.62 million USD).



They include the 410-ha Tien Thanh IP in Hai Phong’s Tien Lang district which costs nearly 4.6 trillion VND; the 85-ha expansion of Hoa Phu IP in Bac Giang’s Hiep Hoa district worth over 1.09 trillion VND; and the 49-ha expansion of Dong Van I IP in Ha Nam.



The Government has also agreed in principle to raise the total investment of Phu Thuan IP in Binh Dai district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, to more than 3.58 trillion VND, from some 2.12 trillion VND pledged in 2017./.

VNA