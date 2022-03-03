Some 460 Vietnamese moved out of Ukraine: Ministry
About 460 Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine have been evacuated to neighbouring countries in the face of the complicated situation there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry said on March 2 evening that its citizen protection team and Vietnam’s representative agencies in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been working actively to help move Vietnamese people in Ukraine out of war zones.
As of March 2 afternoon (Vietnam time), most of the citizens in Kyiv and Odessa, along with hundreds of others in Kharkov, had been evacuated and moving to nearby countries.
Among them, 140 moved from Ukraine to Poland and are currently in Warsaw, 70 to Romania, and about 30 to Hungary. About 220 people went to Moldova and will then depart for Romania, the representative agencies reported.
The agencies have been assisting the citizens to handle the necessary procedures for their entry and transit. They have also been coordinating with local authorities and Vietnamese people’s associations in the host countries to arrange temporary accommodations and provide essentials for the citizens.
The ministry and relevant authorities submitted an evacuation plan to the Prime Minister and will coordinate with airlines to conduct repatriation flights under an appropriate roadmap, it noted./.