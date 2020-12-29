Coaches bring returned citizens to concentrated quarantine facilities (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities joined hands with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Canada and Japan to bring about 710 citizens home from December 27-29.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women and students who finished their studies without accommodations, workers with expired labour contracts, and those in extremely difficult circumstances.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Toronto and the Consulate General in Vancouver helped the passengers travel to airports in the two cities.

Staff from the embassies in Canada and Japan also assisted the citizens with boarding procedures.

To ensure health for the citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were applied during the flight.

After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Van Don International Airport in the north eastern province of Quang Ninh, all crew members and passengers on the flights were given health checks and sent to quarantine establishments in accordance with regulations.

The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be arranged based on citizens’ wish, the developments of the pandemic and domestic quarantine capacity./.