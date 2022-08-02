Some imported sugar products subject to anti-evasion measures of trade remedies
Illustrative image (Photo: baodautu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a decision on the application of measures to prevent evasion of trade remedies against some cane sugar products imported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Myanmar.
Accordingly, to ensure a fair competitive environment between domestically produced and imported goods and to protect the legitimate interests of domestic production and sugarcane growers, sugar, which is imported from the five ASEAN countries and uses Thailand’s sugar materials, will be subject to the same anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax rates applied to Thai sugar with a total tax rate of 47.64%, of which, anti-dumping tax is 42.99% and anti-subsidy tax is 4.65%.
Sugar imported from the five countries, if proven to be produced from local sugarcane, will not be subject to the anti-evasion measures.
Measures against evasion of trade remedies will take effect seven days after the issuance of the decision until June 15, 2026, unless it is changed or extended according to other decisions of the MoIT.
According to the ministry, the decision was issued on the basis of an objective and transparent investigation process in accordance with domestic laws and in line with international commitments./.