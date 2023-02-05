Destinations Infographic Nha Trang, Vung Tau beaches among top 10 most popular beach destinations Vietnam's Nha Trang beach and Vung Tau beach have been ranked third and fourth out of the 10 most popular beaches in the world, on the basis of the number of views on Tik Tok.

Destinations Infographic Sa Pa among 10 best snowy destinations in Asia Sa Pa town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has been placed fifth on a list of the 10 best destinations in Asia to marvel at snow, as voted on by readers of Canadian magazine The Travel.