Destinations Mat Than Mountain tourist site in Cao Bang Mat Than Mountain is a spectacular and unique natural landscape in Cao Chuong commune, Trung Khanh district in the northern province of Cao Bang. The mountain is called Phja Piot in the language of the Tay ethnic minority people, meaning “a mountain with a hole”, as there is indeed a hole with a diameter of some 50 metres running right through the mountain about half-way up.

Travel Asian, Vietnamese tourists eager to travel internationally Almost four in five travelers in Asia are eager to travel internationally in 2023 as concerns around inflation and rising costs will likely not stop travelers from packing their bags, reported a new study conducted by Klook in November 2022 in nine markets, including Vietnam.

Travel RoK – Vietnam’s largest foreign tourist source Vietnam saw 3.66 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, and those from the Republic of Korea (RoK) accounted for the largest proportion with over 965,000, or 26.4%.

Travel Over 3,600 foreign visitors arrive in Khanh Hoa in first two days of 2023 The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 3,600 foreign visitors in the first two days of this year as 21 flights landed at its Cam Ranh International Airport, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.