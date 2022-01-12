Son Doong cave adventure tour fully booked for 2022
All 1,000 slots for Son Dong expedition adventure tour to the world’s largest cave in the central province of Quang Binh have been fully booked by domestic visitors for 2022, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
Son Doong, located in the heart of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, opened to tourists in 2013. (Photo: VNA)
The four-day and three-night Son Doong Expedition, exclusively provided by local travel firm Oxalis Adventure, is one of the world’s top bucket list adventures, during which visitors will cross underground rivers, explore two gigantic cave ceiling collapses, traverse through underground rainforests and sleep in some of the world’s most magnificent campsites.
According to the firm, tourists booking the tour are mostly from Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities.
The Son Doong Cave Expedition is considered difficult (highest level), requiring visitors to be physically active with regular trekking experience. (Photo: VNA)With a price of nearly 69 million VND (about 3,000 USD) per pax, the tour helps Quang Binh earn 50-65 billion VND each year.
Following a brief period of selling tours for 2023, roughly 100 visitors immediately registered to join them, 80 percent of whom are foreigners.
Other products of Oxalis Adventure including exploration of Rao Thuong-En Cave, Va, Nuoc Nut, Tu Lan and Tien Caves have also drawn a large number of tourists who book the tours for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays and summer holidays.
Stunning scene inside the cave (Photo: VNA)Currently, flights between Dong Hoi and big cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have operated normally, while measures against COVID-19 have been applied to ensure safety for visitors.
Son Doong, located in the heart of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, opened to tourists in 2013. It includes at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers. British magazine Conde Nast Traveler named Son Doong one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020./.