Travel Hanoi wakens agritourism potential With high potential in agricultural tourism in 18 outlying districts, Hanoi has focused on bringing agritourism products closer to tourists, attracting more visitors to rural areas, and contributing to the building of new-style rural areas and boosting local socio-economic development.

Travel Vietnam rakes in 16.05 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned some 394.2 trillion VND (16.05 billion USD) from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Destinations Autumn sparkles at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district is a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang province’s tourism. After heavy downpours, in the autumn, the waterfall sparkles in the sunshine and its crystal streams flow down the mountain, a picturesque and astounding scenery.

Travel Discovering My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam is one of the most popular architectural complex of the Cham people and a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam.