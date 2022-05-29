Son La asked to develop service industries to form harmonious economic structure
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 asked the northern mountainous province of Son La to focus on developing service industries to form a harmonious economic structure, and work to turn tourism into a spearhead industry.
Working with provincial leaders as part of his working trip to the locality, PM Chinh said that the province should promote high-tech agriculture, strive to become a centre of agricultural product processing and a hub of milk, fruit, and herbal plants in the northwestern region, step up industrial development, and well exploit the strengths of renewable energies such as hydroelectricity, wind, solar energy.
It is necessary to review, restructure and increase the efficiency of public investment, develop transport infrastructure, improve the business and investment environment, and speed up digital transformation, he stated.
The Government leader requested Son La to study and focus on developing green economy, circular economy, digital economy; accelerate economic restructuring; make the most of the human factor, associated with promoting cultural identity, developing tourism, and promote innovation and startup.
He also required the province to ensure social security and welfare, reduce the poverty rate, especially in ethnic minority-inhabited and far-flung areas, invest more in education and health, and put the people at the centre and consider them the subject, the goal and the driving force of development.
Son La must well fulfil military and defence tasks, ensure political security and social order and safety, and strengthen the fight against drug crime, PM Chinh said, stressing the need to step up international cooperation, including relations with Lao localities, so as to build a border of friendship, peace and development.
The Government leader also asked the province to pay more attention to the building of the Party and political system.
In the first five months of 2022, the socio-economic situation in Son La province continues to achieve positive results, locals’ lives are improved, national defense and security are maintained. GRDP in the first quarter increased by 5.02 percent, the index of industrial production by 8.83 percent, total retail sales of goods 8.9 percent, and exports 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, disbursement was equal to 25 percent of the yearly plan.
Earlier on the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense at President Ho Chi Minh's temple and planted a tree at the Northwest Square in Son La city./.