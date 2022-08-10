This is the goat herd of Cam Van Khoan’s household in Hip village, Chieng Khuong commune, Song Ma district. The goats were provided to the household by border guards at Chieng Khuong commune, who are carrying out a programme to help local people earn more from livestock.

Since 2017, the Chieng Khuong border guard station together with the Youth Union of Chieng Khuong commune have presented 60 goats to 8 local households facing difficulties.

The programme has proven to be suitable with the local mountainous terrain, where goats can easily find fodder. Some of the households given support have already escaped from poverty, and their economic conditions have become much better./.

VNA