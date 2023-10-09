The son tra harvest season is from August to the end of October.

Farmers in Son La province have seen a good crop of son tra this year.

Son tra tastes both sweet and sour, and is a valuable component of many medicines.

Son tra can also be used to make juice, wine, or jam.

Ngoc Chien commune has the largest son tra growing area in Muong La district, with nearly 2,300 hectares. The commune’s Nam Nghiep village grows nearly 1,300 hectares, bringing in a significant source of income to local people.

Muong La district is home to 2,500 hectares of son tra, with an estimated output of over 8,000 tons this year.

The district has been encouraging local people to continue expanding the area of son tra trees to contribute to improving their lives.

In the spring, when son tra flowers bloom white on the hillsides, the tourist season begins. In the autumn, when the harvest season arrives, ripened son tra fruit contributes to poverty reduction for the residents of mountainous areas./.

VNA