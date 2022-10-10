Visitors to the Son La City Coffee Festival enjoyed unique cultural and artistic activities and browsed through booths displaying local coffee products.

They also had the opportunity to watch coffee picking contests, which were held to encourage the community to work together in fostering the sustainable development of coffee production in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

After 30 years of mass planting, Son La city now has nearly 5,000 hectares of coffee trees and is focusing on guiding farmers on the use of new high-yield and high-quality coffee varieties.

Son La province is home to nearly 20,000 hectares coffee plantations, mostly in Mai Son and Thuan Chau districts and Son La city. In addition to planting new varieties, the province is also focusing on attracting investment in coffee processing plants and forming a large network of chains between farmers and enterprises and cooperatives.

With a cultural and artistic space and an exciting competition, the Son La Coffee Festival makes an important contribution to the development of agricultural tourism, with the theme “Visit the Son La coffee region”, to attract a large number of domestic and foreign tourists to Son La city./.

