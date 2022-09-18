Culture - Sports Paragliders enjoy spectacular flights over Mu Cang Chai terraced fields Dozens of professional Vietnamese and foreign paragliding pilots will gather to showcase their spectacular and innovative paragliding skills in Mu Cang Chai, home of one of the 10 most beautiful terraced rice fields in the world.

Culture - Sports Infographic Three Vietnamese dishes among best street foods in Asia: CNN Listing the 50 best street foods in Asia, CNN said that Asian street food offers variety and lots of flavor. Visitors to Vietnam cannot miss the opportunity to enjoy the 3 following special dishes.

Culture - Sports Tran Temple Festival 2022 opens in Nam Dinh The Tran Temple Festival 2022 has opened at the Tran Temple - Chua Thap historical and cultural relic site in Nam Dinh city, Nam Dinh province, on the occasion of the 722nd death anniversary of Saint Tran.