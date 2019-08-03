Son La longan (Source: danviet.vn)

– The northern mountainous province of Son La held a ceremony in Song Ma district on August 3 to open the Song Ma Longan Festival and announce the export of 60 tonnes of longan to China and other countries.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Quoc Khanh said that the event aimed at promoting Son La longan which can meet standards and requirements of choosy markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, the US and the European Union.The total area of longan cultivation in the province increased to more than 15,000 hectares this year, with output expected at 73,000 tonnes, of which 33,410 tonnes are eligible for export.Son La expects to ship more than 8,100 tonnes of longan to China, the US, Australia, the EU, the Middle East, and other ASEAN countries this year.Song Ma district has the largest longan area in Son La, with over 6,700 hectares and an estimated output of nearly 30,000 tonnes. The district hopes to export over 5,000 tonnes of longan to China, and 20 tonnes to Australia and the US.-VNA