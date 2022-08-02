A farmer in Son La provinces collects longan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Longan grown in the northwestern province of Son La will be served on in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines flights under an agreement signed on August 2 between local cooperatives and the Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company (NCS) and Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company (VINACS).

Nguyen Van Dung, NCS director general, said that the Son La longan meets strict food safety standards.



He said this is one of the efforts of the relevant units to join hands to bring regional fruits to domestic and foreign passengers as well as expand cooperation with businesses, localities and farmers to promote Vietnamese agricultural products to global customers. In the coming time, the NCS will continue to coordinate with Son La province to select more agricultural products to serve on flights, Dung added.



Nguyen Thanh Cong, Vice Chairman of Son La provincial People's Committee, said this is the first time Son La longan has been served to passengers on flights.



It affirms the quality of products but also is an opportunity to introduce Son La’s agricultural products in particular and Vietnamese agricultural products in general to the world, thereby contributing to raising the brand and value of local agricultural produce, he said, adding that the province will create the most favourable conditions for businesses.



Last year, Son La exported over 25,000 tonnes of fruit, an increase of nearly 20% compared to 2020./.