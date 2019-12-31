Son La: Man arrested for drug trafficking
Song Lau Po at the police station (Source: VNA)
Son La (VNA) – Police of Song Ma district, the northern border province of Son La, said on December 31 that they had arrested a man for trading 15,000 synthetic drug pills.
Song Lau Po, born in 1971 and residing in Song Ma district’s Muong Hung commune, was caught red-handed on December 30 when he was trading the drugs.
Po confessed that he bought the drug in Laos and was transporting to Vietnam for sale.
The case is under further investigation./.