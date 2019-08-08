Nguyen Van Ty admitted buying the drugs in the border area (Source: VNA)

– The police of Song Ma district and Chieng Khoong commune in the northern mountainous province of Son La on August 7 arrested a local man for storing 11 bricks of alleged heroin and using drug.Nguyen Van Ty, born in 1964 and residing in Hai Son village, Song Ma district’s Chieng Khoong commune, admitted buying the drugs in the border area. He was hiding the drugs, weighing about 3.8kg, to sell them later.The amount of heroin was found while the police examined Ty’s house.The police are making further investigations into the case.-VNA