Son La: Man arrested for smuggling heroin, meth
Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La teamed up with the General Department of Vietnam Customs’ anti-smuggling investigation agency to arrest a man on July 6 for trafficking five bricks of heroin and about 30,000 meth pills.
Giang A Thao is detained by the police for trafficking five bricks of heroin and about 30,000 meth pills. (Photo: VNA)
Giang A Thao, 44, from Ta Phenh 1 Village in Tan Lap commune, Moc Chau district, was caught red-handed while smuggling the drugs.
He confessed he was on his way to sell them to a man whose identity remains unknown.
The police are continuing their investigations./.