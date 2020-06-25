Son La: Man caught with more than 43,000 meth pills
A man has been arrested by police of the northern mountainous province of Son La for smuggling 218 packs containing a total of about 43,600 meth pills.
Giang A Su is caught red-handed carrying 218 packs containing a total of about 43,600 meth pills. (Photo: VNA)
Giang A Su, 51, was caught red-handed carrying the drugs in Muong Sai commune, Song Ma district, Son La at around 8:00pm on June 24.
He confessed that he purchased the meth pills from a man whose identity remains unknown in Laos and was on the way to sell it.
The case is under further investigation./.