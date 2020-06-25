Society 10,000 masks sent to help Vietnamese in Cyprus fight COVID-19 A total of 10,000 face masks gifted by the government of Vietnam have been recently handed over to Vietnamese expats living in Cyprus by Honourary Consul-General to the European country Georgio Christophides.

Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in five months Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Two arrested for anti-State activities Police on June 24 arrested and searched the dwelling places of a woman and a man in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on the charge of making, keeping, spreading and popularising information, documents and objects against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.