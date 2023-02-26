Son La: Moc Chau tourism shows great potential
Illustrative photo (Source: dulichmocchau.net)Son La (VNA) – The World Travel Awards (WTA) called Moc Chau district in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La one of the top natural destinations in Asia and around the world.
Last year marked a milestone motivating the locality to further promote its natural and cultural value, and assert its position on the world tourism map.
The rural district is home to many tourist attractions, such as a floating market on Da River, the Doi Cave, the Son Moc Huong Cave, the Ang village pine hill, the Dai Yem waterfall, five caves in On Village, the Xuan Nha National Nature Conservation Area and the 1,500m-high Phieng Luong peak.
It is also the gateway to the Northwest, and a stopover for inter-regional tours such as Hanoi-Son La-Dien Bien Phu-Sapa-Lao Cai; and the transnational tourism routes such as Hanoi-Son La-Luang Prabang (Laos) - Thailand; and Son La-Lai Chau-Yunnan (China). The district treats visitors to diverse and unique cultures of Vietnam's indigenous ethnic groups, including the Muong, Mong, Dao, Xinh Mun and Kho Mu.
A 632-meter-long glass bridge in Moc Chau (Photo: VNA)In 2022, Moc Chau welcomed over 1.5 million tourists and reeled in over 1.72 trillion VND (72.4 million USD) from tourism activities. In January this year, there were some 225,000 tourists visiting the district, generating revenue of 247.5 billion VND.
Currently, it is building a master plan for tourism routes and destinations toward 2025 with a vision to 2030. The authorities have worked to boost investment in the sector serving better infrastructure. They have also built strategies for products of local strength such as cultural, eco, resort, and adventure tours. The region has also developed smart applications and virtual tour programmes as well as standardized accommodations./.