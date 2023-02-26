Destinations Romantic Ban Viet lake in Cao Bang 10km away from Trung Khanh town, Trung Khanh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, Ban Viet lake boasts an extremely wild and peaceful beauty.

Destinations Alluring flower season on Moc Chau plateau Moc Chau Plateau Son La province is known for its natural beauty and fresh atmosphere, and it is no exaggeration to call it a paradise of flowers, which is why it attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors when flowers blossom.

Destinations Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (whose ancient name is Dung pagoda), is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi. It leans against the mountain and its two sides are mountain ranges. According to Eastern feng shui, the location can be interpreted as having a dragon to the left, and white tiger to the right. The pagoda houses many sacred and historical artifacts.

Destinations Silk-like river in deepest canyon in Southeast Asia As well as buckwheat fields, Ha Giang province also boasts the green Nho Que River, which flows smoothly through majestic mountains all-year-round.