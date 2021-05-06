At the handover ceremony (Source: VNA)

Son La (VNA) - The Border Guard High Command of the northern border province of Son La on May 6 presented medical equipment to the Military High Command and Police of Houaphanh province of Laos amid the complex developments of COVID-19.

The handover ceremony was held at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district of Son La.

The aid to each Lao unit comprises 1,000 cloth face masks, 1,000 medical masks, 50 bottles of disinfectant, and 200 sets of personnel protective clothing, among others.

Political Commissar of the Son La Border Guard High Command Col. Ca Van Lap said the assistance is hoped to contribute to the neighbouring country’s anti-pandemic efforts.

At the ceremony, leaders of the Houaphanh Police and Military High Command expressed their gratitude to the Son La Border Guard High Command, hoping that the armed forces of the two provinces will regularly collaborate, exchange information and share experience, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control./.