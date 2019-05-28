Hau or Queen plum is identified as one of Son La province’s key products. The province is making efforts to build brand and boost export of Hau plums. The recent fruit harvest festival in Moc Chau district, Son La province, has helped bring the locality’s special product to more visitors.

Na Ka plum valley is one of the largest plum’s growing areas in Moc Chau district. It was selected as home of the recent fruit harvest festival. Since early morning, many people came to participate in the event.

Visitors to the festival also had a chance to participate in several activities such as plum picking contest, plum tasting and cooking. Through these activities, the festival created a chance for plum growers to exchange experience.

Starting from 2014, the annual event aims at honouring plum growers, attracting attention of investors while creating linkage between agricultural development with tourism and building new tourism products. Besides, the agricultural product has also become one of the key crops to help local people effectively reduce poverty./.