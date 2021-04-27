Son La receives rice support for between-crop period
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision assigning the Ministry of Finance to provide over 59,800 tonnes of rice to the northern mountainous province of Son La during the between-crop period of 2021.
The rice, sourced from the national reserves, aims to support local residents in order to ensure no one suffers from hunger during the period.
The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to allocate the rice to the locality, while asking the provincial authorities to ensure timely delivery to right beneficiaries in line with regulations.
In case Son La still faces difficulties after receiving the aid, the local authorities are advised to report to the two ministries for further assistance./.