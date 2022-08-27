More than 2 tonnes of high-quality longan from the Phuong Nam cooperative in Yen Chau district has been sold to the Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company and the Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company for in-flight meals.

This not only illustrates the quality of the local fruit but also presents an opportunity to promote farm produce from Son La and Vietnam to the world.

Son La has also coordinated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to hold trade promotion activities to send local longans to supermarket chains and fastidious markets abroad.

Along with solutions on seeking markets for fresh longan, Son La has also promoted the processing of related products. For example, “long nhan” (dried longan) is not only being sold in the domestic market but also exported to China, the Republic of Korea, and other Asian countries./.

