Business HCM City prioritises major transport projects Ho Chi Minh City will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches three more domestic air routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 22 officially launched three new air routes from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Business Binh Dinh helping enterprises recover after pandemic The tax department in Binh Dinh province has introduced a number of solutions to help enterprises overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including tax reductions and payment extensions.

Business Lychee farmers enjoy the fruits of their labour Farmers in Luc Ngan district in the northern province of Bac Giang are at their busiest during lychee season. Join us to find out more about their juicy trade.