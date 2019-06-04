The arrested (Photo: VNA)

– Police in the northern mountainous province of Son La on June 4 arrested a man when he was illegally transporting 20 bricks of heroin (about seven kilograms) in Co Phay hamlet, Tan Lap commune, Moc Chau district.30-year-old Mua A Pao, from Giao hamlet, Muong Lum commune, Yen Chau district, Son La province, was seized along with the heroin bricks and 12,000 meth pills, a mobile phone and a motorbike.Following further investigation, police in Moc Chau district caught Lu A Song, born in 1984 and residing in Suoi Ngang hamlet, Chieng Sai commune, Bac Son district, Son La province; and Mua A Nu, born in 1988 and residing in Giao hamlet.They seized a pick-up, two mobile phones, two motorbikes and some other relevant objects.The case is under further investigation.-VNA