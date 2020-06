The two traffickers (left and right) and the heroin bricks at the police station (Photo: VNA)

- Two men have been arrested in the northern mountainous province of Son La by local police for drug trafficking Giang A Va, 30, from Nam Ty, Son La’s Song Ma district, and Lau A Cu, 23, from Xa Dung, Dien Bien Dong district of Dien Bien province , were caught at Chieng Chung in Mai Son district while trading four bricks of heroin The pair confessed to purchasing the heroin from a man, whose identity remains unknown, near the border with Laos in Xa Dung, with the aim of selling the drug.Police are investigating the case further./.