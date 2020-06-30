Son La: Two men caught with four bricks of heroin
Two men have been arrested in the northern mountainous province of Son La by local police for drug trafficking.
The two traffickers (left and right) and the heroin bricks at the police station (Photo: VNA)
Giang A Va, 30, from Nam Ty, Son La’s Song Ma district, and Lau A Cu, 23, from Xa Dung, Dien Bien Dong district of Dien Bien province, were caught at Chieng Chung in Mai Son district while trading four bricks of heroin.
The pair confessed to purchasing the heroin from a man, whose identity remains unknown, near the border with Laos in Xa Dung, with the aim of selling the drug.
Police are investigating the case further./.