Society Japanese retailer presents aid to Vietnamese students, practitioners The AEON 1% Club Foundation under Japan’s AEON Co. presented 5 million JPY (46,000 USD) to Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on June 30 in support of Vietnamese students and practitioners hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Drawing contest on environmental protection launched A drawing contest aimed at raising community awareness about protecting the environment was launched in Hanoi on June 30.

Society Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1 A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.