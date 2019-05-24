Son La plums are introduced to visitors at the Exhibition Fair, Economic Transaction and Commercial Area in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A week for the promotion of plums and other agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Son La is taking place at the Exhibition Fair, Economic Transaction and Commercial Area in Hanoi.



Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Director of the Son La Planning and Investment Department Vu Duc Thuan said the province is home to more than 8,700ha of plum cultivation areas that are currently in their harvest season, with an expected output of 50,700 tonnes this year.



Son La’s plums have been appreciated for their quality for many years thanks to their characteristic taste, Thuan said.



This event aims to boost demand and create a stable consumption market for plums and agricultural products of Son La in Hanoi and the northern region, he added.



Thuan said that as part of the Government’s policy of agricultural restructuring, the province had shifted to concentrated goods production, improving farming efficiency and building concentrated material zones for the province's most advantageous fruits and vegetables to serve the processing industry and for both domestic and export markets.



The province is also calling for investment from economic groups and enterprises to work with local co-operatives in agricultural processing factories, bringing organic and safe products to supermarkets, trade centres and export markets.



Thuan said the province expected to earn more than 150 million USD from the export of agricultural products this year, up 30 percent year on year. The main export products would be 5,000 tonnes of mango, 8,100 tonnes of longan, 2,000 tonnes of passion fruits and 300 tonnes of dragon fruits.



Nguyen Quoc Toan, acting Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development Department, said Son La province, especially Moc Chau district, had done well to make its production associated with each market.



The province has identified key products to set up production processes, build brands and boost exports, Toan said, adding that this is also the locality where many large enterprises invest in agricultural development.



He said the department would work with the province in trade promotion and market development. Businesses, cooperatives and farmers need to continue to innovate and approach markets, he said.



The activities will run until May 26 at No 489 Hoang Quoc Viet street, Cau Giay district, Hanoi.-VNA