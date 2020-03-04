Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district lockdown lifted
From January 30 to February 13, 6 people in Son Loi commune were detected with COVID-19. As of February 26, all 6 patients were cured and discharged from hospital.
VNA
VNA
Video
