Song Doc Nghinh Ong Festival recognised as national intangible heritage
The annual Song Doc Nghinh Ong Festival, also known as the Whale Worshiping Festival, was recently recognised as national intangible cultural heritage during a ceremony held recently in the southern province of Ca Mau.
Song Doc Nghinh Ong Festival recognised as national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: camau.gov.vn)
The event is typically celebrated in Song Doc town of Tran Van Thoi district in Ca Mau province between the 14th and the 16th days of the second lunar month.
Most notably, the occasion features various rituals which are aimed at paying respecting to whales whilst participants pray for a bumper catch during future fishing trips.
The festival is observed under the belief that whales rescue people in danger at sea, whilst they also represent a symbol of good fortune that can bring local people a prosperous fishing season.
The duration of the event usually attracts flocks of local people and visitors each year./.