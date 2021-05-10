Songwriting contest launched to promote images of Vietnam
Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) recently launched a songwriting contest titled 'Hat len Viet Nam -- Let’s Sing Vietnam.
Illustrative photo (Source: tienphongnews)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) recently launched a songwriting contest titled 'Hat len Viet Nam -- Let’s Sing Vietnam.
The contest aims to celebrate the success of the 13th National Party Congress, publicise the images of Vietnam and its people as well as praise the achievements of the country under the guidance of the Party.
The contest is open to both professional and amateur Vietnamese composers in and outside the country as well as foreigners, who want to express their love for the country. The songs can be Vietnamese, English or bilingual.
The organisers will accept songs of various categories including patriotic songs, pop, rock, dance, rap and indie genres performed by a soloist, duel, group or choir.
The winning entries will be staged, recorded and broadcast on the radio and television channels of VOV.
The jury will include various veteran composers like Do Hong Quan, Nguyen Duc Trinh, Giang Son, Quoc Trung, and Duc Tri.
Each writer can send up to two newly composed works, which have not won any prizes. The organisers encourage competitors to send CD, DVD, audio file or images accompanying the hard copy printed songs and lyrics.
Entries can be sent by post to the Music Desk, VOV3, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, 6th Floor, the National Audio Broadcast Centre, 58 Quan Su street, Hanoi or to email: vov3@vov.vn no later than June 30.
The awards ceremony is planned to be held around the occasion of celebrating August Revolution Day, August 19 and Independence Day September 2, in Hanoi.
Prizes include a special prize of 100 million VND (4,330) in cash, one first prize of 50 million VND, two second prizes of 25 million VND each, three third prizes of 15 million VND each, and eight consolation prizes of 5 million VND each./.