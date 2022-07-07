As the first exhibition in Vietnam held by the leading arts brokers in the world, the public event is one of the largest Indochina Art exhibitions ever staged in the country.

Taking place from July 11–13 in Ho Chi Minh City, the non-selling exhibition features over 50 works by Le Thi Luu, Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu and Vu Cao Dam. The artists are the four renowned early generation graduates from the Indochina School of Fine Arts, who migrated to France in early 20th century.

The works on display illustrate the years the artists live abroad, with familiar subjects constructed from threads of memories of Vietnam while weaving new perspectives from their journey in France./.

VNA