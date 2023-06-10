The Department of Education and Training in Kon Tum province has recently integrated the teaching of gongs and xoang community dance into classroom lessons and extracurricular activities.

Students perform gongs and the xoang folk dance at flag saluting ceremonies or include them in other artistic performances.

Through the programme of the education sector, “little gong teams” have re-enacted cultural festivals of ethnic minority communities, including the Bahnar group’s new rice celebration.

The number of young artists participating in gongs performances and xoang folk dances at local festivals has been increasing. This is a positive sign that the conservation of traditional cultural values is being effectively conducted by the community and localities around Kon Tum./.

VNA