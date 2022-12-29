On a cold winter’s afternoon, the mighty sound of gongs resounded throughout the highlands city of Pleiku. Sounds that bring a touch of the jungle were created by more than 500 gong players.

Street gong performances are one of various activities held as part of the Gia Lai Culture and Tourism Week 2022. Though small, it was attractive for domestic and foreign tourists. This will be a foundation for Pleiku to promote its heritage in association with tourism development.

During the Gia Lai Culture and Tourism Week 2022, 150 booths introduced typical products from the province as well as elsewhere around Vietnam. Products from ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands and those serving the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet, holiday were also on display./.

VNA