Seven members of the Hope Choir performed popular genres such as Hue court music, Quan Ho folk songs, and Chau Van singing, as well as contemporary songs.

Each visually-impaired artist is an example of perseverance, desire, and hope for a better life. Among the members, bamboo flautist Nguyen Van Linh is in the most difficult situation, as he has also suffered from kidney failure for eight years.

Striving to overcome their difficulties and limitations, artists from the Hope Choir retain their passion for traditional music, with sounds of hope resounding forever.

VNA